Commerce Bank Has $24.62 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.