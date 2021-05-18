Commerce Bank Has $265.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,257.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,968.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

