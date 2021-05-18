Commerce Bank Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $141,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.