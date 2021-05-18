Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 295,834 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,453,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 7.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

