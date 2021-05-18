Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.95

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 21189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research firms have commented on CRZBY. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

