Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.03. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.