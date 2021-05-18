Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

