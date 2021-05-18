Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.92% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6,291.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

IVOO stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

