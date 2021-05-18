Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

