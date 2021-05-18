Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

