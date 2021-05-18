Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.90.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

