Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

