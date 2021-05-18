Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.77 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,719.76, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

