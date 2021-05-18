Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

