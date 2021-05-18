Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

