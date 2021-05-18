Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,420 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,719.76, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

