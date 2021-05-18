CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,227 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of CommScope worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.