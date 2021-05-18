Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 2,785 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.