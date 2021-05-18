Comparing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 41.37%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Canaan.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 3.89 $272.65 million N/A N/A Canaan $204.35 million 7.49 N/A N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 12.68% 10.44% 6.02% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Canaan on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

