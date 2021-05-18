Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.75

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.