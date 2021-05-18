Compass Point Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

