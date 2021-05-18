Compass Point Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $54.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE BKU opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

