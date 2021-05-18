Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,563 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 179,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,351,000 after buying an additional 551,775 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

