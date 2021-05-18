Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
CGEN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Compugen has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 373,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.