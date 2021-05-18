Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Compugen has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 373,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.