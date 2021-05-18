CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP):

5/11/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

COP traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €65.30 ($76.82). 94,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.51. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

