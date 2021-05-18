Conceal Hits 1-Day Volume of $119,355.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $119,355.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,122.32 or 1.00330087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01551807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00710674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00420492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00185099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,004,111 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,683 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.