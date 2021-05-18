Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

