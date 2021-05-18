Conflux Network One Day Volume Reaches $7.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $506.84 million and $7.42 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,976.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07851114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.73 or 0.02542631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00695396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00203680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.76 or 0.00785917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00668972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.48 or 0.00582826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006651 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 833,390,538 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

