Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 54,552 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Conformis stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,222. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

