Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Insider Sells $25,118.76 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Brent Alldredge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, J Brent Alldredge sold 3,668 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $3,631.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 605,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,222. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

