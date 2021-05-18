Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,475 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $122.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.