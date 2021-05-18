Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 9,806 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of CONMED worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CNMD opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,561.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders sold 42,983 shares of company stock worth $5,709,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.