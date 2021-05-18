Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $162.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.02 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

