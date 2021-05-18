Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

