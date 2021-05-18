Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

