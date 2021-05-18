Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $21.28 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.60% of SPS Commerce worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPSC stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

