Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $24.46 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $376.05 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

