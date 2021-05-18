Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

