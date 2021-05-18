Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.25% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $23,388,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

