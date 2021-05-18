Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -306.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

