Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROAD opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
