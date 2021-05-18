Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.