ContentBox Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.60 million and $2.50 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00285315 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001681 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.