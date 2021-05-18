Contentos (COS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.47 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Contentos has a total market cap of $70.95 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01486864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00063876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00118201 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,991,196,050 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

