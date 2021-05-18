Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. 10,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

