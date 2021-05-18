Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. 39,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.97 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

