Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.47. 6,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.
In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
