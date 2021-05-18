Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Gap Up to $42.19

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $45.28. Core-Mark shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 20,931 shares changing hands.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.