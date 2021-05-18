CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,785 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic makes up about 6.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of CoreLogic worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $28,644,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $22,954,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 253,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock remained flat at $$79.50 on Tuesday. 15,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.