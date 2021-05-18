Cornichon (CORN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,909.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $2,909.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00401027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00228112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.14 or 0.01329414 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,967,144 coins and its circulating supply is 17,725,296 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

