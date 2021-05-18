Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.03. 690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Cortland Bancorp worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

